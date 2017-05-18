Celtics follow euphoria of winning lo...

Celtics follow euphoria of winning lottery with dud on court

Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

A day after winning the NBA draft lottery and earning the right to the No. 1 overall pick, the Celtics were reminded of the gap between them and the defending NBA champion Cavaliers when Cleveland opened the Eastern Conference finals with a 117-104 victory on Wednesday night.

Read more at Star Tribune.

