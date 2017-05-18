Celtics facing must-win in Game 2
LeBron James did pretty much whatever he wanted to against the Celtics in the Cavaliers' dominating 117-104 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He was efficient, scoring from the outside, rolling downhill and getting to the rim at will, passing to teammates and locking down Boston's scorers when called upon.
