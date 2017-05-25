Celtics' Brown (hip pointer) questionable for Game 52017-05-25T12:15:21
Celtics' Brown questionable for Game 5 -- The Boston Celtics need a win tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to keep their season alive. Whether or not they'll pull that off is unknown, much like the status of their rookie swingman Jaylen Brown.
