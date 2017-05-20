Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he has his hands full with Celtics and is not looking ahead to possible Warriors rematch Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue: Celtics prove tougher to defend than Warriors Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he has his hands full with Celtics and is not looking ahead to possible Warriors rematch Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: https://usat.ly/2r0HufW Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he has his hands full with the Celtics and isn't looking ahead to possible Warriors rematch. On the heels of a Game 4 win against the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers inched one step closer to their third consecutive NBA Finals - which would set up a rematch against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.