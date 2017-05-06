Angry Wizards player ejected after bulldozing Celtic
The Celtics and Wizards played another angry playoff basketball game Thursday night with eight technical fouls, three ejections, and the feeling that at any time another altercation could break out. The Wizards led by 14 and 13 points after the first quarters of Games 1 and 2, respectively, but ultimately couldn't hang on.
