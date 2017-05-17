Analysis: Celtics get top pick in the 2017 NBA draft, but Lakers also lottery winners
As NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Phoenix Suns would have the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft - meaning the Los Angeles Lakers would again defy the odds and keep their top-three protected draft pick for a third straight season - ESPN's television cameras immediately cut to Magic Johnson sitting on the dais. Johnson, understandably, was in a good mood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC