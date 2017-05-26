Ahead of budget, Pakistan finance minister touts expanding economy
The financial indicators show GDP growth in 2017 at the highest level in previous ten years Infrastructure development will increase the pace of CPEC projects Analysts The assembly session formally started with prayers at the Parliament House around 4:45pm for the presentation of the federal budget. Ishaq Dar said that Rs100 billion will be set aside for the next fiscal year for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of tribal areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ...
|May 22
|Hear Pharts
|2
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC