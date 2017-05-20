2017 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz could snag ...

2017 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz could snag Kentucky's 'None-and-done' Diallo

17 hrs ago

The NBA Draft was always technically an option for Hamidou Diallo. But it was still a bit surprising when the 18-year-old guard declared, if only because he'd previously stated he wouldn't.

