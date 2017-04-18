You make the call: Should the Pelicans bring back GM Dell Demps for another season? | Poll

General manager Dell Demps addresses the media as the New Orleans Pelicans hold their end of season press conference at their headquarters in Metairie on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com In February, New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps was praised for pulling off the blockbuster trade to acquire DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.