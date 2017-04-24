Wizards, Celtics Move on, Clippers-Jazz on to Game Seven
Two series ended last night, with the Wizards finishing off the Hawks in Atlanta and the Celtics cruising past the Bulls in Chicago. In Atlanta, the Hawks made a big comeback to get close in the second half after going down big early, but the Wizards responded behind monster games from John Wall and Bradley Beal and won going away, 115-99.
