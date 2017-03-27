Without Anthony and Rose, Knicks top Heat 98-94

New York Knicks' Courtney Lee shoots the ball over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Miami. New York Knicks' Courtney Lee shoots the ball over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.