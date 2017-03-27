Thurlow Nunn round-up: Gorleston's season in danger of petering out after latest defeat

Gorleston's recent blip continued as they went down to a 2-1 defeat at Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. The Greens saw any realistic title hopes extinguished in midweek after a 6-0 hammering at Felixstowe & Walton and they came away pointless from another away trip on Saturday.

