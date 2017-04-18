Thomas scores 33, Celtics beat Bulls ...

Thomas scores 33, Celtics beat Bulls 104-95 to tie series

Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-95 on Sunday to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-all. Boston blew a 20-point lead, but Thomas keyed a third-quarter run that put the Celtics back on top after Chicago briefly went ahead.

