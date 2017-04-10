The Kings want Rudy Gay and Ben McLemore back next season
As the Sacramento Kings wrap up another season, GM Vlade Divac and head coach Dave Joerger held end-of-season media availability on Thursday. The were no major bombshells, but they confirmed that the Kings would like Rudy Gay to opt in to the final year of his contract.
