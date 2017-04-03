The Kings have the right vets for a rebuilding effort
When the Sacramento Kings signed Anthony Tolliver and Garrett Temple this past offseason, it was advertised as moves to build the team's culture and fill out the roster with role players to help with a playoff push. The playoff push was also the logic behind adding veterans like Arron Afflalo , Ty Lawson , and Matt Barnes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.
