Sweden identifies Stockholm truck attack victims, second suspect arrested
A man walks along the platform at Stockholm's Central train station after public transport was halted following a truck attack that killed four people Swedish media today identified the main suspect in the Stockholm truck attack as Rakhmat Akilov , an Uzbek construction worker and father-of-four who went underground to avoid being deported from Sweden. Currently, there are three men suspected of the involvement in the Friday attack under police arrest, of whom two were taken on Friday and the other on Sunday.
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
