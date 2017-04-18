Rondo guides Bulls to 2-0 lead over C...

Rondo guides Bulls to 2-0 lead over Celtics

18 hrs ago

The eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls, getting a balanced attack led by a vintage Rajon Rondo floor game, cruised by the top-seeded Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a stunning 2-0 lead in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Bulls, 41-41 in the regular season, are attempting to become the sixth No.

Chicago, IL

