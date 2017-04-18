Rising ice, flood waters force Manito...

Rising ice, flood waters force Manitobans from homes: Canadian Red Cross

Jason Small of the Canadian Red Cross says 107 people from the Opaskwayak Cree Nation are being temporarily housed in hotels in The Pas about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Manitoba forecasters issued a flood warning on the weekend for some areas affected by ice jams on the Carrot and Saskatchewan rivers.

Chicago, IL

