It's time to channel your inner Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken Deer Hunter as the Toronto Raptors host the Milwaukee Bucks in a pivotal game 5. In a season of offensive dominance and the 3-ball explosion the series between the Raptors and Bucks series feels more like an old school 90's defensive battle. Each team makes adjustments to counter their opponents actions, but at this stage logically the side with greater depth and talent should be the team with the decided edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raptors Republic.