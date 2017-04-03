Prom dreams start with gowns

Personal shopper captain Laticia Tolentino helps Stephanie Delvalle select jewelry to go with her prom dress at the 13th annual "Belle of the Ball" program held at Simmons Sports Center. April 8, 2017 Staff photo Chris Christo Kayla Thomas helps Kayla Mercado select shoes to go with a prom dress at the 13th annual "Belle of the Ball" program held at Simmons Sports Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.