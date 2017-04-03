Pelicans' lack of 'juice' leads to di...

Pelicans' lack of 'juice' leads to disappointing loss to the Bulls

Read more: NOLA.com

The New Orleans Pelicans fought back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to make things close in the final minutes, but the Chicago Bulls held on to secure a 117-110 victory on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center. Sunday's loss all but erases any hope for the Pelicans to make a miraculous run for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference, and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his team didn't have the "juice" to match the pace and energy Chicago brought from the opening tip.

