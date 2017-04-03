Pelicans' lack of 'juice' leads to disappointing loss to the Bulls
The New Orleans Pelicans fought back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to make things close in the final minutes, but the Chicago Bulls held on to secure a 117-110 victory on Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center. Sunday's loss all but erases any hope for the Pelicans to make a miraculous run for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference, and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his team didn't have the "juice" to match the pace and energy Chicago brought from the opening tip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC