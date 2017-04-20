NBA: Wizards, Celtics back on top in East playoffs
The Washington Wizards regained control of their first round NBA playoff series, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 103-99 Wednesday with the help of a 27-point performance by Bradley Beal. John Wall delivered 20 points and 14 assists as the fourth seeded Wizards lead the best of seven Eastern Conference series three games to two.
