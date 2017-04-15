NBA Star Isaiah Thomasa Sister Killed in Car Accident
The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn't wearing a seat belt. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of Chyna Thomas, sister of Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics.
