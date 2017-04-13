NBA playoffs 2017: Three X-Factors for Celtics vs. Bulls Will the Celtics justify their No. 1 seed, or will the Bulls put up a substantial fight? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pc3aFv Boston Celtics center Al Horford attempts to block a shot by Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler during the first half of the Boston Celtics 100-80 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.