NBA playoffs 2017: Dwyane Wade compares Jimmy Butler's play to LeBron James

Jimmy Butler was a force in Game 1 of the Bulls' playoff series against the Celtics, and it reminded Wade of a certain former teammate. Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade noticed some parallels from Butler's performance in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Celtics and James, who along with Wade helped the Heat stifle Derrick Rose and the Bulls in the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.