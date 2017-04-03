Liberty Links - Russell Westbrook ear...

Liberty Links - Russell Westbrook earns triple-double average for the season

Friday was an off day for the Sixers, but not for their draft lottery hopes. Another win by the Los Angeles Lakers over the Sacramento Kings was not only good for the potential pick swap, but also offset the Phoenix Suns' 120-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chicago, IL

