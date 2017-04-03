Let's Go (Basket)balls Deep in this D...

Let's Go (Basket)balls Deep in this Draft

23 hrs ago

Anybody who frequents basketball knows that this year's draft looks pretty special. There are some premier players in the top 10, but it is this draft's depth that the Kings should focus on this summer, and trading down is the best way to take advantage of that depth.

