Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president, and an old nemesis steps in
In today's NBA news , Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers . On it's surface, this news doesn't really impact the Sacramento Kings much, but the news includes the return of an old nemesis... For those who have no idea what I'm babbling about, Kevin Pritchard served as GM for the Portland Trail Blazers in the mid-2000s, and had a nasty habit of winning trades or swiping draft picks right before the Kings could get them.
