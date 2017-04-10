Kings vs. Clippers Preview: And so it...

Kings vs. Clippers Preview: And so it ends

What a long season it's been. It's almost really felt like two seasons, one with Boogie and one without, because we've essentially watched two different teams, even if the majority of the personnel have been the same.

Chicago, IL

