Joeger on Deuce & Mo Podcast

Deuce and Mo catch up with Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger about his experience in the community of Sacramento , when he knew he wanted to be a head coach , what his game was like in high school and college , how he builds relationships with his staff and players , advice he would give to someone if they wanted to get into coaching , on what he does to unwind , why he wants to take some of the young guys to NBA Playoff games , how he works on his craft during the offseason , how his teams get a reputation for playing hard , his upcoming coach's clinic , Deuce asks how a coach or defender is supposed to deal with offense players having so many advantages in the NBA , why he's excited for the future of the Kings , how they may get even younger next year and the word of advice he recently received from a high school coach .

