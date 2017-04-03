J.R. Smith, Kyrie Irving get first-qu...

J.R. Smith, Kyrie Irving get first-quarter shot blocks on Boston's Avery Bradley, Isaiah Thomas

16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

J.R. Smith and Kyrie Irving both registered first-quarter shot blocks against Boston Celtics back court teammates Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas. Bradley beat Smith to the basket with less than eight minutes remaining in the quarter, but Smith recovered and pinned Bradley's shot to the basket.

