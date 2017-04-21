In smart move, Kings add Scott Perry, formerly of Orlando, to front office
When Rob Hennigan was fired as the man in charge of the Orlando Magic right after the season, Scott Perry - his assistant GM - was let go as well. That surprised people around the league.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC