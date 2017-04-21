Al Horford had 18 points and eight rebounds, Isaiah Thomas scored 16, and the top-seeded Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-87 Friday after dropping the first two games of their opening-round series at home Horford, Thomas lead Celtics over Bulls 104-87 in Game 3 Al Horford had 18 points and eight rebounds, Isaiah Thomas scored 16, and the top-seeded Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 104-87 Friday after dropping the first two games of their opening-round series at home Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pNpJh6 Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, center, drives to the basket past Boston Celtics' Avery Bradley, left, and Al Horford during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 21, 2017.

