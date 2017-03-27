Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-1...

Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves

The Sacramento Kings were ending a grueling stretch of five games in seven nights with a long back-to-back from New Orleans to Minnesota. Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Kings' reserves dominated Minnesota's in a 123-117 victory on Saturday night.

