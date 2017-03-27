Hield's 22 points lead Kings to 123-117 win against Wolves
Buddy Hield tied a career high with 22 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Sacramento Kings got 66 points from their bench in a 123-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Reserve point guard Ty Lawson had 21 points and 11 assists.
