Future Looks Bright For Willie Cauley-Stein

As much as Willie Cauley-Stein liked playing with fellow UK alum, DeMarcus Cousins, Cousins' trade to New Orleans has opened the door for Cauley-Stein to grow. That was evident the first game following All-Star Weekend when Cauley-Stein erupted for a career-high 29 points and also collected 10 rebounds as the Kings defeated visiting Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.