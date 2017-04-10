Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies in Italy at 117

The festival festival includes three films on three nights that will make you think about how... -- At least 20 people were arrested after supporters and opponents of President Trump clashed in Berkeley, California. According to Berkeley Police Officer ... -- An attempted missile launch by North Korea failed when it exploded immediately after liftoff, a U.S. official says.An official said a missile was launched near Sinp... You bought it; you should be able to work on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.