Charlotte Hornets fade in 4th quarter...

Charlotte Hornets fade in 4th quarter of loss to Milwaukee Bucks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HeraldSun.com

Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 on Monday night. Center Greg Monroe provided punch in the paint with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 don 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC