Charlotte Hornets fade in 4th quarter of loss to Milwaukee Bucks
Tony Snell scored 16 points, Jason Terry had season highs of 15 points and five 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 89-79 on Monday night. Center Greg Monroe provided punch in the paint with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, who clinched at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with the win.
