Celtics roll to much-needed Game 3 win over Bulls in Chicago The eighth-seeded Bulls still lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 on Sunday. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2pNloL6 Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas moves around Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez during the second half in Game 3 of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.