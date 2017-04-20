Celtics had 'dark cloud' over them si...

Celtics had 'dark cloud' over them since Isaiah Thomas' sister was killed

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Celtics had 'dark cloud' over them since Isaiah Thomas' sister was killed Celtics forward Jae Crowder said Thomas gave the team a message: Be ready for Game 3. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2p0KDeX USA TODAY Sports' Sam Amick breaks down how the Bulls have put their early season problems behind them and look poised to make a run in the playoffs. Forward Jae Crowder celebrates with guard Isaiah Thomas after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10) Mar '17 Turnip Phart 85
News A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ... Jan '17 Phart Four 5
News Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16) Apr '16 SportsPickoftheDa... 1
News Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 3
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
News Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15) Feb '15 dr zhivago 1
Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 don 1
See all Sacramento Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC