Bulpett: Celtics biding time until playoff crunch begins

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas makes gesture in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as forward Amir Johnson and guard Avery Bradley walk off during the second half of the NBA game at the TD Garden on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Staff photo by Matt Stone At some point today, the Celtics will leave their homes and head to the Garden to play the Nets, and they should take the opportunity for a long goodbye to their families. After taking yesterday to put their feet up and gather themselves, the C's now begin the long and uninterrupted march to the end of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.