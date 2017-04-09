Bulls' playoff push remains in their ...

Bulls' playoff push remains in their hands; will it be in Rajon Rondo's?

11 hrs ago

Rajon Rondo answered a question about his sprained right wrist playfully, as the veteran guard is prone to do in the cat-and-mouse game he plays with reporters. "I think the Bulls will still be playing basketball when I come back," Rondo said.

Chicago, IL

