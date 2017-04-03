Buddy Hield is making the Kings' bigg...

Buddy Hield is making the Kings' biggest mistake look a little less stupid

Buddy Hield scored 16 points, on 5-for-14 shooting, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range while four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes to help the Kings to a 98-87 win against the Mavericks Wednesday, their fourth victory in their last six games after a four-game skid. It's what first-year coach Dave Joerger has come to expect from his rookie shooting guard as of late.

