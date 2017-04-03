Buddy Hield is making the Kings' biggest mistake look a little less stupid
Buddy Hield scored 16 points, on 5-for-14 shooting, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range while four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes to help the Kings to a 98-87 win against the Mavericks Wednesday, their fourth victory in their last six games after a four-game skid. It's what first-year coach Dave Joerger has come to expect from his rookie shooting guard as of late.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC