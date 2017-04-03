Brandon Ingram's finishing at the rim has shown the Lakers they have something special
Surveying the Lakers locker room with his sweatshirt hood up and the collar pulled over his mouth, Clarkson eventually settled on Brandon Ingram, telling the "rook" to hand over the red, over-ear headphones the 19-year old listens to prior to every game. While Ingram may technically be a wiry rookie subjected to the whims and headphone taxes of his teammates for a few more games, he's no longer been at the mercy of his opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar '17
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC