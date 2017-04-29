Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas expected back for Game 1 vs Wizards
The already short break between rounds of the NBA playoffs won't provide much of a rest for Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas left from the Celtics' first-round series-clinching victory over Chicago on Friday night to fly to Tacoma, Washington, and attend his sister's funeral.
