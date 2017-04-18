Bogdan Bogdanovic carries his team to Game 2 victory

If these are Bogdan Bogdanovic's last games in Europe before coming to the NBA, he's going out with a bang. After dropping 23 points in the first game of this playoff series against Panathanaikos, Bogdanovic had an even better performance in Game 2, scoring 25 points on 10 of 15 from the field to go with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and a block.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sactown Royalty.