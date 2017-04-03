As the Cavs turn: Drama subsided, NBA champs hitting stride

TXC001-027-035-085-093-097-099-113-119-121-133-139-143-145-147- 161-181-193-213-217-221-223-231-237-251-257-277-281-289-293-309- 331-333-337-349-363-367-379-395-397-425-429-439-467-497-503- 070845- BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY TEXAS DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX 245 AM CDT FRI APR 7 2017 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY. THE FREEPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR DOMINIC SMITH, WHITE, MALE, 17 MONTHS OLD, DATE OF BIRTH OCTOBER 19TH, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.