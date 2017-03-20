Wolves set to sign F Casspi
The 6-foot-9 Casspi became a free agent after breaking his right thumb on Feb. 23 in his first game with the Pelicans. New Orleans was forced to release him so it could sign another player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorenzen Wright Autopsy Released- Graphic Content (Nov '10)
|Mar 5
|Turnip Phart
|85
|A strange scene unfolded when the Pelicans and ...
|Jan '17
|Phart Four
|5
|Kings vs. Thunder Preview: The Kings' time at S... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|SportsPickoftheDa...
|1
|Kings Mystified By Wizards, 113-99 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Snell scores career-high 24 as Bulls rout Kings... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|dr zhivago
|1
|Kings did not inform players Tyrone Corbin was ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|don
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC