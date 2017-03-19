Wild basketball journey continues for Eastside Prep girls

Eastside College Prep junior Kayla Tahaafe played the role of leading lady to perfection Saturday night and she had a heck of a supporting cast. Tahaafe, a 5-7 point guard, scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in leading Eastside past Priory, 66-58, and to Eastside's third consecutive trip to the girls' Division V state championship game.

