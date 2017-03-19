Wild basketball journey continues for...

Wild basketball journey continues for Eastside Prep girls

Eastside College Prep junior Kayla Tahaafe played the role of leading lady to perfection Saturday night and she had a heck of a supporting cast. Tahaafe, a 5-7 point guard, scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in leading Eastside past Priory, 66-58, and to Eastside's third consecutive trip to the girls' Division V state championship game.

