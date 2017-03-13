While the Big 3 get rest, Clippers rout Cavaliers 108-78

Los Angeles Clippers' Austin Rivers, left, shoots past Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan dunks as Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert, bottom right, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.